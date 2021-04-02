Crime map, April 2, 2021

Crimes reported for March 17, 2021

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ROBBERY: 40500 block 172nd Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 3000 block Kaylyn Street

ASSAULT: 400 block West Avenue J-8

ASSAULT: 45100 block Redwood Avenue

ASSAULT: 600 block Tina Court

ASSAULT: 800 block West Avenue I

ASSAULT: Avenue J-2 and Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: Avenue J-7 and Glenraven Road

BURGLARY: 2300 block Westfield Drive

BURGLARY: 44200 block 20th Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44600 block Valley Central Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block East Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J-4

VEHICLE THEFT: 43700 block 22nd Street East

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 7200 block Pearblossom Highway

VEHICLE THEFT: 77th Street East and Pearblossom Highway

PALMDALE

ARSON: Edison Road and Godde Hill Road

ASSAULT: 3200 block East Avenue S-3

ASSAULT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard

ROBBERY: 1000 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 1800 block East Avenue R-4

THEFT: 37100 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 37200 block 50th Street East

THEFT: 900 block East Avenue Q-12

PEARBLOSSOM

BURGLARY: 12800 block East Avenue W

