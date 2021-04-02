Crimes reported for March 17, 2021
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ROBBERY: 40500 block 172nd Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 3000 block Kaylyn Street
ASSAULT: 400 block West Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 45100 block Redwood Avenue
ASSAULT: 600 block Tina Court
ASSAULT: 800 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: Avenue J-2 and Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: Avenue J-7 and Glenraven Road
BURGLARY: 2300 block Westfield Drive
BURGLARY: 44200 block 20th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44600 block Valley Central Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block East Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 43700 block 22nd Street East
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 7200 block Pearblossom Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 77th Street East and Pearblossom Highway
PALMDALE
ARSON: Edison Road and Godde Hill Road
ASSAULT: 3200 block East Avenue S-3
ASSAULT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
ROBBERY: 1000 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 1800 block East Avenue R-4
THEFT: 37100 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 37200 block 50th Street East
THEFT: 900 block East Avenue Q-12
PEARBLOSSOM
BURGLARY: 12800 block East Avenue W
