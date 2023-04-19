Crimes reported for April 3, 2023
LAKE LOS ANGELES
THEFT: 23000 block East Avenue O
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1300 block West Avenue J-4
ASSAULT: 20th Street East and Avenue J
ASSAULT: 3000 block Minford Street
ASSAULT: 40th Street West and Avenue L
ASSAULT: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue
ASSAULT: 43800 block 47th Street West
ASSAULT: 43800 block Nicole Street
ASSAULT: 44800 block Dusty Road
ASSAULT: 500 block West Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 90th Street East and Avenue J
ASSAULT: Avenue J-12 and Gadsden Avenue
BURGLARY: 1700 block West Avenue J
BURGLARY: 44200 block 63rd Street West
ROBBERY: 700 block West Oldfield Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44200 block Sundell Avenue
THEFT: 1000 block West Avenue K
THEFT: 1300 block West Avenue J
THEFT: 3000 block West Avenue K
THEFT: 800 block West Avenue J-13
VEHICLE THEFT: 2500 block Marcella Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 43200 block Gadsden Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 44700 block Division Street
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38300 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 41200 block Sequoia Avenue
BURGLARY: 300 block West Palmdale Boulevard
ROBBERY: 38800 block Clock Tower Plaza Drive
THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 39300 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block West Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 3200 block East Avenue R-12
