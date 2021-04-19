Crimes reported for April 3, 2021
LAKE HUGHES
VEHICLE THEFT: 14300 block Joshua Tree Road
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 43700 block Eighth Street East
ASSAULT: 43700 block Rodin Avenue
ASSAULT: 45300 block Sixth Street East
ASSAULT: 500 block West Avenue H-8
BURGLARY: 43900 block 20th Street West
THEFT: 700 block West Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block 20th Street East
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 15500 block East Avenue R
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 37400 block 29th Street East
ASSAULT: 38500 block Lemsford Avenue
ASSAULT: Essex Drive and Stratford Drive
ROBBERY: 1800 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37800 block Robina Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 1500 block Elizabeth Lake Road
VEHICLE THEFT: 37500 block 50th Street East
