Crime map, April 19, 2021

Crimes reported for April 3, 2021

LAKE HUGHES

VEHICLE THEFT: 14300 block Joshua Tree Road

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 43700 block Eighth Street East

ASSAULT: 43700 block Rodin Avenue

ASSAULT: 45300 block Sixth Street East

ASSAULT: 500 block West Avenue H-8

BURGLARY: 43900 block 20th Street West

THEFT: 700 block West Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block 20th Street East

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 15500 block East Avenue R

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 37400 block 29th Street East

ASSAULT: 38500 block Lemsford Avenue

ASSAULT: Essex Drive and Stratford Drive

ROBBERY: 1800 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37800 block Robina Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 1500 block Elizabeth Lake Road

VEHICLE THEFT: 37500 block 50th Street East

