Crimes reported for April 1-2, 2023
LAKE LOS ANGELES
Updated: April 18, 2023 @ 10:57 am
ARSON: 41000 block 171nd Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue I
ASSAULT: 400 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 43300 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 43400 block Bale Court
ASSAULT: 44100 block Freer Way
ASSAULT: 44700 block Elm Avenue
ASSAULT: 45100 block Fern Avenue
BURGLARY: 1600 block Camran Avenue
BURGLARY: 200 block West Pillsbury Street
HOMICIDE: 44600 block Cerisa Street
ROBBERY: 1300 block West Avenue K
ROBBERY: 44200 block Sierra Highway
THEFT: 45500 block Barrymore Avenue
THEFT: 700 block West Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 20th Street West and Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 44700 block Division Street
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 10000 block East Avenue R-14
ROBBERY: 37200 block 90th Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 16th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 2400 block East Avenue S
ASSAULT: 25th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 3400 block San Felipe Court
ASSAULT: 36400 block Clearwood Court
ASSAULT: 37600 block Fifth Street East
ASSAULT: 38600 block 10th Street East
ASSAULT: 39200 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 4600 block East Avenue S
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1400 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38700 block Orchid View Place
THEFT: 2100 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 3700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
PEARBLOSSOM
BURGLARY: 12200 block East Avenue V-12
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 4800 block West Avenue L-10
