Crimes reported for April 2, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
BURGLARY: 17100 block East Avenue O
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 44200 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 44400 block Hanstead Avenue
ASSAULT: 44600 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 45400 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 48500 block 70th Street West
ASSAULT: 600 block West Newgrove Street
ASSAULT: 6100 block Spice Street
ASSAULT: 800 block East Avenue K
BURGLARY: 45200 block 32nd Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1700 block Norberry Street
THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block Marion Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block 30th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block 20th Street East
LLANO
BURGLARY: 20200 block Fort Tejon Road
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue P-4
ASSAULT: 2500 block East Avenue R-12
ASSAULT: 37500 block Winchester Court
ASSAULT: 37800 block 29th Street East
ASSAULT: 38000 block 47th Street East
BURGLARY: 1000 block West Avenue M-4
ROBBERY: 5500 block Fort Tejon Road
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37700 block Sandra Lane
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38400 block Fifth Street West
THEFT: 40100 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 600 block West Avenue O
THEFT: 900 block East Avenue R
VEHICLE THEFT: 38700 block Larkin Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block Auto Vista Drive
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 4800 block West Avenue L-8
