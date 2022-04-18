Crime map, April 18, 2022

Crimes reported for April 2, 2022

LAKE LOS ANGELES

BURGLARY: 17100 block East Avenue O

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 44200 block 10th Street West

ASSAULT: 44400 block Hanstead Avenue

ASSAULT: 44600 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 45400 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 48500 block 70th Street West

ASSAULT: 600 block West Newgrove Street

ASSAULT: 6100 block Spice Street

ASSAULT: 800 block East Avenue K

BURGLARY: 45200 block 32nd Street West

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1700 block Norberry Street

THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block Marion Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block 30th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block 20th Street East

LLANO

BURGLARY: 20200 block Fort Tejon Road

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue P-4

ASSAULT: 2500 block East Avenue R-12

ASSAULT: 37500 block Winchester Court

ASSAULT: 37800 block 29th Street East

ASSAULT: 38000 block 47th Street East

BURGLARY: 1000 block West Avenue M-4

ROBBERY: 5500 block Fort Tejon Road

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37700 block Sandra Lane

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38400 block Fifth Street West

THEFT: 40100 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 600 block West Avenue O

THEFT: 900 block East Avenue R

VEHICLE THEFT: 38700 block Larkin Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block Auto Vista Drive

QUARTZ HILL

ASSAULT: 4800 block West Avenue L-8

