Crimes reported for April 2, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1300 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: 15th Street East and Avenue J
ASSAULT: 20th Street West and Avenue I
ASSAULT: 43700 block Challenger Way
ASSAULT: 44400 block 13th Street East
ASSAULT: 44700 block Third Street East
ASSAULT: 500 block East Norberry Street
HOMICIDE: 1100 block Ovington Street
RAPE: 20th Street West and Avenue H
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 800 block East Kettering Street
THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J
THEFT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
THEFT: 44200 block 20th Street West
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 8100 block Pearblossom Highway
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 3900 block Cocina Lane
BURGLARY: 37400 block Manchester Street
BURGLARY: 37800 block Cluny Avenue
THEFT: 3300 block East Avenue Q-6
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block East Palmdale Boulevard
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.