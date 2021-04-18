Crime map, April 18, 2021

Crimes reported for April 2, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1300 block West Avenue I

ASSAULT: 15th Street East and Avenue J

ASSAULT: 20th Street West and Avenue I

ASSAULT: 43700 block Challenger Way

ASSAULT: 44400 block 13th Street East

ASSAULT: 44700 block Third Street East

ASSAULT: 500 block East Norberry Street

HOMICIDE: 1100 block Ovington Street

RAPE: 20th Street West and Avenue H

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 800 block East Kettering Street

THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J

THEFT: 44100 block Sierra Highway

THEFT: 44200 block 20th Street West

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 8100 block Pearblossom Highway

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 3900 block Cocina Lane

BURGLARY: 37400 block Manchester Street

BURGLARY: 37800 block Cluny Avenue

THEFT: 3300 block East Avenue Q-6

THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block East Palmdale Boulevard

