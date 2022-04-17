Crimes reported for April 1, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
VEHICLE THEFT: 130th Street East and Avenue O
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 2600 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: 300 block Langhorn Street
ASSAULT: 43300 block Fifth Street East
ASSAULT: 43500 block 17th Street West
ASSAULT: 44200 block Fenhold Street
ASSAULT: 44200 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 44600 block Valley Central Way
ASSAULT: Avenue H-10 and Fig Avenue
ASSAULT: Avenue J-12 and Challenger Way
BURGLARY: 42800 block Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 43700 block Division Street
THEFT: 10th Street West and Avenue L-12
THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue K
THEFT: 43900 block 12th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block West Avenue J-13
VEHICLE THEFT: 3200 block East Avenue H-10
VEHICLE THEFT: 500 block East Jenner Street
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 400 block East Avenue Q-7
BURGLARY: 38500 block 11th Street East
ROBBERY: Second Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 400 block West Avenue S
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 4600 block East Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block West Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 38800 block Fourth Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: Fifth Street West and Auto Center Drive
