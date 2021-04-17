Crimes reported for April 1, 2021
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 40600 block 161st Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 3200 block West Avenue K-4
ASSAULT: 3300 block West Avenue J-6
ASSAULT: 43400 block 33rd Street West
ASSAULT: 43500 block 17th Street West
ASSAULT: 44700 block 21st Street West
ASSAULT: Avenue H-6 and Division Street
BURGLARY: 43900 block 20th Street West
THEFT: 205th Street East and Avenue I
THEFT: 45600 block 250th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 43700 block Hardwood Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 44400 block Valley Central Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block 21st Street West
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue P-1
ASSAULT: 37900 block 47th Street East
ASSAULT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 4600 block Dowel Avenue
ASSAULT: Avenue Q and Orchid View Place
ROBBERY: 39400 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 37000 block Boxleaf Road
THEFT: 4100 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 500 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 5700 block Expedition Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 38200 block Meadow Lane
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.