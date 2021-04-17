Crime map, April 17, 2021

Crimes reported for April 1, 2021

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 40600 block 161st Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 3200 block West Avenue K-4

ASSAULT: 3300 block West Avenue J-6

ASSAULT: 43400 block 33rd Street West

ASSAULT: 43500 block 17th Street West

ASSAULT: 44700 block 21st Street West

ASSAULT: Avenue H-6 and Division Street

BURGLARY: 43900 block 20th Street West

THEFT: 205th Street East and Avenue I

THEFT: 45600 block 250th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 43700 block Hardwood Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 44400 block Valley Central Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block 21st Street West

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue P-1

ASSAULT: 37900 block 47th Street East

ASSAULT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 4600 block Dowel Avenue

ASSAULT: Avenue Q and Orchid View Place

ROBBERY: 39400 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 37000 block Boxleaf Road

THEFT: 4100 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 500 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 5700 block Expedition Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 38200 block Meadow Lane

