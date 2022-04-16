Crime map, April 16, 2022

Crimes reported for March 31, 2022

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 15000 block East Avenue Q-3

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1500 block Arnica Lane

ASSAULT: 1500 block West Avenue J-8

ASSAULT: 43800 block 17th Street East

ASSAULT: 45000 block Kingtree Avenue

ASSAULT: 45400 block 30th Street West

ASSAULT: Avenue I and Trevor Avenue

BURGLARY: 43500 block 17th Street West

THEFT: 3500 block Coopertown Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block Boyden Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block West Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 43200 block Gadsden Avenue

LITTLEROCK

THEFT: 10700 block East Avenue R-6

VEHICLE THEFT: 35300 block Alberta Place

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 16th Street East and Avenue Q-5

ASSAULT: 36500 block James Place

ASSAULT: 38600 block 11th Street East

ASSAULT: 38700 block Fifth Street East

ASSAULT: 6400 block Atlas Way

ASSAULT: Fifth Street West and Alamosa Avenue

ROBBERY: 1800 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 3000 block Rancho Vista Boulevard

THEFT: 700 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 900 block East Avenue R

VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

VEHICLE THEFT: 5200 block Opal Avenue

