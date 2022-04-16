Crimes reported for March 31, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 15000 block East Avenue Q-3
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1500 block Arnica Lane
ASSAULT: 1500 block West Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 43800 block 17th Street East
ASSAULT: 45000 block Kingtree Avenue
ASSAULT: 45400 block 30th Street West
ASSAULT: Avenue I and Trevor Avenue
BURGLARY: 43500 block 17th Street West
THEFT: 3500 block Coopertown Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block Boyden Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block West Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 43200 block Gadsden Avenue
LITTLEROCK
THEFT: 10700 block East Avenue R-6
VEHICLE THEFT: 35300 block Alberta Place
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 16th Street East and Avenue Q-5
ASSAULT: 36500 block James Place
ASSAULT: 38600 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 38700 block Fifth Street East
ASSAULT: 6400 block Atlas Way
ASSAULT: Fifth Street West and Alamosa Avenue
ROBBERY: 1800 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 3000 block Rancho Vista Boulevard
THEFT: 700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 900 block East Avenue R
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
VEHICLE THEFT: 5200 block Opal Avenue
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.