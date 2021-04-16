Crimes reported for March 31, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 43200 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 44000 block 100th Street East
ASSAULT: 45500 block Rodin Avenue
ASSAULT: 500 block West Avenue J-12
ASSAULT: 8800 block East Avenue G-12
BURGLARY: 42300 block Sierra Highway
THEFT: 42000 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 4000 block West Avenue J-7
VEHICLE THEFT: 44700 block Shadowcrest Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 4500 block East Avenue East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 4600 block Grandview Drive
HOMICIDE: 100 block East Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 4600 block East Avenue S
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 6000 block Caleche Road
BURGLARY: 5300 block West Avenue L-14
