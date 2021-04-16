Crime map, April 16, 2021

Crimes reported for March 31, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 43200 block 16th Street West

ASSAULT: 44000 block 100th Street East

ASSAULT: 45500 block Rodin Avenue

ASSAULT: 500 block West Avenue J-12

ASSAULT: 8800 block East Avenue G-12

BURGLARY: 42300 block Sierra Highway

THEFT: 42000 block Sierra Highway

VEHICLE THEFT: 4000 block West Avenue J-7

VEHICLE THEFT: 44700 block Shadowcrest Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 4500 block East Avenue East

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 4600 block Grandview Drive

HOMICIDE: 100 block East Palmdale Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 4600 block East Avenue S

QUARTZ HILL

ASSAULT: 6000 block Caleche Road

BURGLARY: 5300 block West Avenue L-14

