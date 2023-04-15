Crimes reported for March 30-31, 2023
ACTON
VEHICLE THEFT: West Avenue W-4 and Star View Trail
ANTELOPE ACRES
VEHICLE THEFT: 110th Street West and Avenue D
LAKE LOS ANGELES
THEFT: 16900 block East Avenue O
VEHICLE THEFT: 16800 block Sweetaire Avenue
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1100 block West Avenue L-12
ASSAULT: 43000 block Seventh Street East
ASSAULT: 44500 block 15th Street West
ASSAULT: 44600 block Fig Avenue
ASSAULT: 44700 block 32th Street West
ASSAULT: 45100 block 30th Street East
ASSAULT: 500 block West Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 800 block Holguin Avenue
ASSAULT: Avenue H-8 and Gadsden Avenue
ROBBERY: 2800 block West Avenue L
ROBBERY: 45500 block 36th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1100 block West Avenue I
THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J
THEFT: 2100 block Morningside Avenue
THEFT: 43400 block 16th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 43400 block 32th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block West Kildare Street
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 100 block East Avenue S
ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 2700 block East Avenue R-4
ASSAULT: 3200 block East Avenue R-8
ASSAULT: 38200 block Marsala Drive
ASSAULT: 38300 block 20th Street East
ASSAULT: 38700 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 38700 block Frontier Avenue
ASSAULT: 40000 block 11th Street West
ASSAULT: 4600 block East Avenue S
ASSAULT: 5200 block Karling Place
ASSAULT: 5600 block Tamarack Lane
ASSAULT: Avenue Q and Carolside Drive
BURGLARY: 2300 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 3200 block Rollingridge Avenue
THEFT: 38200 block Grant Drive
THEFT: 900 block East Avenue Q-12
VEHICLE THEFT: 1400 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
VEHICLE THEFT: 38600 block Medical Center Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 4600 block East Avenue S
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 5800 block Almond Valley Way
BURGLARY: 5700 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)
