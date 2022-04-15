Crime map, April 15, 2022

Crimes reported for March 30, 2022

LANCASTER

ARSON: 15th Street East and Avenue G-8

ASSAULT: 1200 block West Avenue H-15

ASSAULT: 44200 block Foxton Avenue

BURGLARY: 43900 block Sierra Highway

THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 42400 block La Gabriella Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 44800 block Sierra Highway

VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue G-8 and Division Street

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1200 block Ayris Avenue

ASSAULT: 38700 block 10th Street East

ASSAULT: 5100 block East Avenue S

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 900 block East Avenue Q-12

THEFT: 2100 block East Avenue R

THEFT: 38300 block Sixth Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block East Palmdale Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 3000 block Rancho Vista Boulevard

