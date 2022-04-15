Crimes reported for March 30, 2022
LANCASTER
ARSON: 15th Street East and Avenue G-8
ASSAULT: 1200 block West Avenue H-15
ASSAULT: 44200 block Foxton Avenue
BURGLARY: 43900 block Sierra Highway
THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 42400 block La Gabriella Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 44800 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue G-8 and Division Street
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1200 block Ayris Avenue
ASSAULT: 38700 block 10th Street East
ASSAULT: 5100 block East Avenue S
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 900 block East Avenue Q-12
THEFT: 2100 block East Avenue R
THEFT: 38300 block Sixth Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block East Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 3000 block Rancho Vista Boulevard
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.