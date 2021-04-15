Crime map, April 15, 2021

Crimes reported for March 30, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1300 block Kerrick Street

ASSAULT: 45300 block Genoa Avenue

BURLGARY: 1100 block West Avenue I

ROBBERY: 1600 block Silvia Street

THEFT: 400 block East Avenue L-12

THEFT: 43900 block Sierra Highway

VEHICLE THEFT: 2000 block Janet Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 3700 block Agave Circle

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 37400 block 18th Street East

ASSAULT: 38000 block 20th Street East

ASSAULT: 39300 block Fifth Street West

ASSAULT: 6300 block Katrina Place

ASSAULT: Avenue O and Legacy Lane

THEFT: 38100 block Miramonte Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block East Avenue S

