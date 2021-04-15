Crimes reported for March 30, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1300 block Kerrick Street
ASSAULT: 45300 block Genoa Avenue
BURLGARY: 1100 block West Avenue I
ROBBERY: 1600 block Silvia Street
THEFT: 400 block East Avenue L-12
THEFT: 43900 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 2000 block Janet Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 3700 block Agave Circle
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 37400 block 18th Street East
ASSAULT: 38000 block 20th Street East
ASSAULT: 39300 block Fifth Street West
ASSAULT: 6300 block Katrina Place
ASSAULT: Avenue O and Legacy Lane
THEFT: 38100 block Miramonte Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block East Avenue S
