Crimes reported for March 29, 2023
LAKE LOS ANGELES
VEHICLE THEFT: 40100 block Ronar Street
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1500 block West Avenue H-11
ASSAULT: 40th Street West and Avenue I
ASSAULT: 45800 block Challenger Way
ASSAULT: 500 block East Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 700 block West Avenue K-4
ASSAULT: 800 block East Avenue K
BURGLARY: 3300 block West Avenue C
HOMICIDE: 43200 block Division Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1800 block West Avenue I
THEFT: 1100 block West Avenue L
THEFT: 1700 block West Avenue K
THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue J-15
THEFT: 200 block West Kildare Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 44900 block Yucca Avenue
LITTLEROCK
VEHICLE THEFT: 35900 block 77th Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 300 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 37700 block 52th Street East
ASSAULT: 38700 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 800 block East Avenue P-12
BURGLARY: 2300 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 36400 block Clearwood Court
