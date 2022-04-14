Crimes reported for March 30, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 17th Street East and Avenue K
ASSAULT: 44700 block 32nd Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1000 block West Avenue J-2
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 45300 block 17th Street West
THEFT: 42300 block Seville Circle
VEHICLE THEFT: 20th Street West and Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block Sahuayo Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block 20th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 4700 block West Avenue J-4
LITTLEROCK
ARSON: 37900 block 110th Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 37500 block Laurel Court
ASSAULT: 40100 block 166th Street East
ASSAULT: 13300 block East Avenue W-11
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block Sierra Highway
