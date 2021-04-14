Crimes reported for March 29, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 43200 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 44000 block Elm Avenue
ASSAULT: 44000 block Hardwood Avenue
ASSAULT: 500 block East Newgrove Street
BURLGARY: 800 block East Avenue K
ROBBERY: 44900 block 27th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1800 block East Avenue J-4
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44600 block Calston Avenue
THEFT: 30th Street West and West Lancaster Boulevard
THEFT: 43300 block Gingham Avenue
THEFT: 49000 block 70th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block West Avenue J-9
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 9700 block East Avenue Q-4
PALMDALE
BURLGARY: 38700 block 10th Street East
ROBBERY: Fifth Street West and Avenue Q
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 25th Street West and Elizabeth Lake Road
THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 39600 block 10th Street West
PEARBLOSSOM
ASSAULT: 13000 block East Pearblossom Highway
