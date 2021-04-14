AV Crime Map, April 14, 2021

Source: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

Crimes reported for March 29, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 43200 block 16th Street West

ASSAULT: 44000 block Elm Avenue

ASSAULT: 44000 block Hardwood Avenue

ASSAULT: 500 block East Newgrove Street

BURLGARY: 800 block East Avenue K

ROBBERY: 44900 block 27th Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1800 block East Avenue J-4

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44600 block Calston Avenue

THEFT: 30th Street West and West Lancaster Boulevard

THEFT: 43300 block Gingham Avenue

THEFT: 49000 block 70th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block West Avenue J-9

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 9700 block East Avenue Q-4

PALMDALE

BURLGARY: 38700 block 10th Street East

ROBBERY: Fifth Street West and Avenue Q

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 25th Street West and Elizabeth Lake Road

THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 39600 block 10th Street West

PEARBLOSSOM

ASSAULT: 13000 block East Pearblossom Highway

