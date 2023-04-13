Crimes reported for March 28, 2023
LAKE LOS ANGELES
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Crimes reported for March 28, 2023
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 39000 block 180th Street East
ASSAULT: 40500 block 169th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 32nd Street West and Avenue J
ASSAULT: 42700 block 30th Street West
ASSAULT: 44500 block Tabler Avenue
HOMICIDE: 44900 block 27th Street East
ROBBERY: 45800 block Challenger Way
THEFT: 2100 block East Avenue I
THEFT: 3600 block Topaz Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 3500 block East Avenue H-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 43400 block Sixth Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block Acacia Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 7100 block West Avenue A
LITTLEROCK
VEHICLE THEFT: 35100 block 87th Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 3200 block East Avenue R-8
ASSAULT: 39000 block Dianron Road
THEFT: 3800 block Rancho Vista Boulevard
THEFT: 38100 block 25th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 37700 block Gilworth Avenue
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.