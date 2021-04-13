AV Crime Map, April 13, 2021

Source: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

Crimes reported for March 28, 2021

ACTON

THEFT: 3900 block Sourdough Road

LAKE LOS ANGELES

RAPE: 15500 block East Avenue R

VEHICLE THEFT: 16200 block Mossdale Avenue

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 200 block Pillsbury Street

ASSAULT: 42900 block Alexo Drive

ASSAULT: 44000 block 15th Street West

ASSAULT: 44200 block 20th Street East

ASSAULT: 45500 block Fig Avenue

ROBBERY: 1700 block East Avenue J

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44600 block Rosario Avenue

THEFT: 250th Street East and Avenue J

THEFT: 43100 block Sierra Highway

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 87th Street East and Fort Tejon Road

PALMDALE

ARSON: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

ASSAULT: 1100 block East Avenue Q-4

ASSAULT: 2200 block Crescent Way

ASSAULT: 36200 block 55th Street East

ASSAULT: 37600 block Melton Avenue

ASSAULT: 38400 block Sixth Street East

ROBBERY: East Avenue R and Sierra Highway

THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.