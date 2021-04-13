Crimes reported for March 28, 2021
ACTON
THEFT: 3900 block Sourdough Road
LAKE LOS ANGELES
RAPE: 15500 block East Avenue R
VEHICLE THEFT: 16200 block Mossdale Avenue
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 200 block Pillsbury Street
ASSAULT: 42900 block Alexo Drive
ASSAULT: 44000 block 15th Street West
ASSAULT: 44200 block 20th Street East
ASSAULT: 45500 block Fig Avenue
ROBBERY: 1700 block East Avenue J
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44600 block Rosario Avenue
THEFT: 250th Street East and Avenue J
THEFT: 43100 block Sierra Highway
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 87th Street East and Fort Tejon Road
PALMDALE
ARSON: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
ASSAULT: 1100 block East Avenue Q-4
ASSAULT: 2200 block Crescent Way
ASSAULT: 36200 block 55th Street East
ASSAULT: 37600 block Melton Avenue
ASSAULT: 38400 block Sixth Street East
ROBBERY: East Avenue R and Sierra Highway
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
