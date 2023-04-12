Crimes reported for March 27, 2023
ACTON
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Crimes reported for March 27, 2023
ACTON
ASSAULT: 5200 block Shannon View Road
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1200 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: 43700 block 40th Street East
ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 44200 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 44400 block Valley Central Way
BURGLARY: 1600 block West Norberry Street
ROBBERY: 44600 block Cedar Avenue
ROBBERY: 1200 block West Norberry Street
ROBBERY: 800 block West Avenue L
THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 2000 block Greentree Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 3100 block West Avenue K-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 43900 block Bobby Jones Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block Eighth Street East
PALMDALE
ARSON: 38300 block 30th Street East
ASSAULT: 3100 block Regency Way
ASSAULT: 37600 block 12th Street East
ROBBERY: 1900 block East Avenue R-5
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2500 block Olive Drive
THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 1800 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 2400 block East Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 38400 block Sixth Street East
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 5100 block West Avenue L-10
THEFT: 42400 block 60th Street West
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.