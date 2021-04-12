Antelope Valley crime blotter, April 12, 2021

Crimes reported for March 27, 2021
AGUA DULCE
THEFT: Adobe Way and Davenport Road
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 3000 block West Avenue L
ASSAULT: 43500 block Palos Way
BURLGARY: 44100 block 10th Street West
BURLGARY: 44900 block 17th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43000 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 700 block West Lancaster Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 20th Street East and Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 42200 block Division Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block East Pillsbury Street
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 38700 block 10th Street East
BURLGARY: 39200 block 10th Street West
ROBBERY: 700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.