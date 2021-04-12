Antelope Valley crime blotter, April 12, 2021

Crimes reported for March 27, 2021

AGUA DULCE

THEFT: Adobe Way and Davenport Road

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 3000 block West Avenue L

ASSAULT: 43500 block Palos Way

BURLGARY: 44100 block 10th Street West

BURLGARY: 44900 block 17th Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43000 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 700 block West Lancaster Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 20th Street East and Avenue J

VEHICLE THEFT: 42200 block Division Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block East Pillsbury Street

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue R

ASSAULT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 38700 block 10th Street East

BURLGARY: 39200 block 10th Street West

ROBBERY: 700 block East Palmdale Boulevard

