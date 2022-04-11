Crime map, Aprill 11, 2022

Crimes reported for March 26, 2022

ACTON

THEFT: 1500 block Sierra Highway

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Lancaster Boulevard

ASSAULT: 1700 block West Avenue J-15

ASSAULT: 1800 block West Avenue J-15

ASSAULT: 400 block East Avenue J-5

ASSAULT: 42100 block 10th Street West

ASSAULT: 44200 block 20th Street East

ASSAULT: 44400 block 11th Street West

ASSAULT: 45500 block Beech Avenue

ASSAULT: Elm Avenue and Lancaster Boulevard

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1800 block West Avenue J-12

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43400 block Gadsden Avenue

THEFT: 1100 block West Avenue L

THEFT: 40th Street West and Avenue K

THEFT: 44200 block 20th Street West

THEFT: 44900 block Harlas Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 100 block East Avenue G-8

VEHICLE THEFT: 2600 block West Avenue J-14

VEHICLE THEFT: 42800 block 37th Street West

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 9700 block East Avenue S-8

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 37300 block Calle Mazatlan

ASSAULT: 38100 block 11th Street East

ASSAULT: 38800 block Foxholm Drive

ASSAULT: Dianron Road and Elizabeth Lake Road

ROBBERY: 400 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 4200 block Adobe Drive

THEFT: 2600 block East Avenue Q

VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block Cactus Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 37200 block 37th Street East

