Crimes reported for March 26, 2022
ACTON
THEFT: 1500 block Sierra Highway
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 1700 block West Avenue J-15
ASSAULT: 1800 block West Avenue J-15
ASSAULT: 400 block East Avenue J-5
ASSAULT: 42100 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 44200 block 20th Street East
ASSAULT: 44400 block 11th Street West
ASSAULT: 45500 block Beech Avenue
ASSAULT: Elm Avenue and Lancaster Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1800 block West Avenue J-12
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43400 block Gadsden Avenue
THEFT: 1100 block West Avenue L
THEFT: 40th Street West and Avenue K
THEFT: 44200 block 20th Street West
THEFT: 44900 block Harlas Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 100 block East Avenue G-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 2600 block West Avenue J-14
VEHICLE THEFT: 42800 block 37th Street West
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 9700 block East Avenue S-8
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 37300 block Calle Mazatlan
ASSAULT: 38100 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 38800 block Foxholm Drive
ASSAULT: Dianron Road and Elizabeth Lake Road
ROBBERY: 400 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 4200 block Adobe Drive
THEFT: 2600 block East Avenue Q
VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block Cactus Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 37200 block 37th Street East
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.