Crimes reported for March 26, 2021
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 40900 block 174th Street East
THEFT: 16900 block East Avenue O
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1800 block East Newgrove Street
ASSAULT: 3200 block Monte Carlo Court
ASSAULT: 42200 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 44900 block Date Avenue
ASSAULT: 700 block West Kettering Street
BURLGARY: 1200 block Meadow Circle
BURLGARY: 45200 block 32nd Street West
HOMICIDE: 44000 block 15th Street West
ROBBERY: 1200 block West Avenue I
ROBBERY: 20th Street West and Avenue J
THEFT: 300 block West Lancaster Boulevard
THEFT: 43300 block 30th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 42600 block Seventh Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 44800 block Andale Avenue
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38300 block 30th Street East
ASSAULT: 5100 block Karling Place
BURLGARY: 37600 block Lilacview Avenue
THEFT: 37000 block Casa Grande
THEFT: 37200 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 37700 block 55th Street East
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 39900 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block West Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 37000 block Bordeaux Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 38100 block Fifth Street East
