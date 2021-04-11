Crime map, April 11, 2021

Crimes reported for March 26, 2021

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 40900 block 174th Street East

THEFT: 16900 block East Avenue O

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1800 block East Newgrove Street

ASSAULT: 3200 block Monte Carlo Court

ASSAULT: 42200 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 44900 block Date Avenue

ASSAULT: 700 block West Kettering Street

BURLGARY: 1200 block Meadow Circle

BURLGARY: 45200 block 32nd Street West

HOMICIDE: 44000 block 15th Street West

ROBBERY: 1200 block West Avenue I

ROBBERY: 20th Street West and Avenue J

THEFT: 300 block West Lancaster Boulevard

THEFT: 43300 block 30th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 42600 block Seventh Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 44800 block Andale Avenue

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 38300 block 30th Street East

ASSAULT: 5100 block Karling Place

BURLGARY: 37600 block Lilacview Avenue

THEFT: 37000 block Casa Grande

THEFT: 37200 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 37700 block 55th Street East

THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 39900 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block West Palmdale Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 37000 block Bordeaux Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 38100 block Fifth Street East

