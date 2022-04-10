Crime map, April 10, 2022

Crimes reported for March 25, 2022

LAKE LOS ANGELES

BURGLARY: 39000 block 164th Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 41100 block 156th Street East

ASSAULT: 43700 block Beech Avenue

ASSAULT: 43900 block Sammy Drive

ASSAULT: 44300 block 52nd Street West

ASSAULT: 44600 block Beech Avenue

RAPE: 200 block West Pillsbury Street

ROBBERY: 2800 block West Avenue L

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1800 block East Avenue J

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 800 block West Avenue L

VEHICLE THEFT: 2300 block Edam Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block Sahuayo Street

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 12500 block Pearblossom Highway

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1200 block East Avenue Q

ASSAULT: 2200 block East Avenue Q-4

ASSAULT: 37100 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 400 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 4200 block Adobe Drive

ASSAULT: 6500 block Montclair Court

BURGLARY: 38100 block Pioneer Drive

BURGLARY: 39500 block Chantilly Lane

ROBBERY: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

ROBBERY: 38200 block 11th Street East

ROBBERY: 39400 block 10th Street West

ROBBERY: Lowes Drive and West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 39800 block 10th Street East

THEFT: 2500 block East Avenue S

THEFT: 40100 block Vicker Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 2500 block Olive Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 37000 block 29th Place East

VEHICLE THEFT: 38700 block Fifth Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 39600 block Clock Tower Plaza Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 40100 block 10th Street West

QUARTZ HILL

VEHICLE THEFT: 60th Street West and Avenue L-8

