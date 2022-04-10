Crimes reported for March 25, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
BURGLARY: 39000 block 164th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 41100 block 156th Street East
ASSAULT: 43700 block Beech Avenue
ASSAULT: 43900 block Sammy Drive
ASSAULT: 44300 block 52nd Street West
ASSAULT: 44600 block Beech Avenue
RAPE: 200 block West Pillsbury Street
ROBBERY: 2800 block West Avenue L
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1800 block East Avenue J
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 800 block West Avenue L
VEHICLE THEFT: 2300 block Edam Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block Sahuayo Street
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 12500 block Pearblossom Highway
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1200 block East Avenue Q
ASSAULT: 2200 block East Avenue Q-4
ASSAULT: 37100 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 400 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 4200 block Adobe Drive
ASSAULT: 6500 block Montclair Court
BURGLARY: 38100 block Pioneer Drive
BURGLARY: 39500 block Chantilly Lane
ROBBERY: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
ROBBERY: 38200 block 11th Street East
ROBBERY: 39400 block 10th Street West
ROBBERY: Lowes Drive and West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 39800 block 10th Street East
THEFT: 2500 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 40100 block Vicker Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 2500 block Olive Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 37000 block 29th Place East
VEHICLE THEFT: 38700 block Fifth Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 39600 block Clock Tower Plaza Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 40100 block 10th Street West
QUARTZ HILL
VEHICLE THEFT: 60th Street West and Avenue L-8
