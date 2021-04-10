Crime map, April 10, 2021

Crimes reported for March 25, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1000 block West Avenue J

ASSAULT: 15th Street West and Avenue K-8

ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 44900 block Date Avenue

BURGLARY: 44100 block 11th Street East

ROBBERY: 44400 block 20th Street West

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44600 block Valley Central Way

THEFT: 700 block West Avenue K-4

VEHICLE THEFT: 2100 block East Avenue J

VEHICLE THEFT: 2800 block Nugent Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block Sierra Highway

VEHICLE THEFT: 44400 block 15th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 48300 block 20th Street West

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 38600 block 82nd Street East

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1200 block East Avenue S

ASSAULT: 1700 block Amberidge Way

ASSAULT: 2000 block East Avenue Q-5

ASSAULT: 30th Street West and Rancho Vista Boulevard

ASSAULT: 38600 block 11th Street East

ASSAULT: 4200 block Portland Avenue

ASSAULT: 5th Street East and East Avenue Q-7

THEFT: 39000 block Clock Tower Plaza Drive

THEFT: 400 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 40000 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 38300 block Sierra Grande Avenue

