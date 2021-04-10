Crimes reported for March 25, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1000 block West Avenue J
ASSAULT: 15th Street West and Avenue K-8
ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 44900 block Date Avenue
BURGLARY: 44100 block 11th Street East
ROBBERY: 44400 block 20th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44600 block Valley Central Way
THEFT: 700 block West Avenue K-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 2100 block East Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 2800 block Nugent Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 44400 block 15th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 48300 block 20th Street West
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 38600 block 82nd Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1200 block East Avenue S
ASSAULT: 1700 block Amberidge Way
ASSAULT: 2000 block East Avenue Q-5
ASSAULT: 30th Street West and Rancho Vista Boulevard
ASSAULT: 38600 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 4200 block Portland Avenue
ASSAULT: 5th Street East and East Avenue Q-7
THEFT: 39000 block Clock Tower Plaza Drive
THEFT: 400 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 40000 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 38300 block Sierra Grande Avenue
