Crimes reported for March 16-17, 2023
AGUA DULCE
ASSAULT: 10800 block Sierra Highway
LAKE LOS ANGELES
BURGLARY: 40900 block 177th Street East
ROBBERY: 170th Street East and Avenue P
VEHICLE THEFT: 40700 block 169th Street East
LANCASTER
ARSON: 600 block West Avenue H-8
ASSAULT: 1300 block Meadowview Lane
ASSAULT: 300 block East Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 3300 block West Avenue L-8
ASSAULT: 43200 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 44000 block 47th Street West
ASSAULT: 44000 block Beech Avenue
ASSAULT: 44400 block Watford Avenue
ASSAULT: 45200 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 45800 block Trafalgar Court
BURGLARY: 2000 block East Avenue I
BURGLARY: 44400 block 20th Street East
ROBBERY: 600 block East Jackman Street
ROBBERY: 44400 block Valley Central Way
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44700 block 27th Street East
THEFT: 3200 block East Avenue J-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 42100 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 44700 block Leslie Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 44800 block Beech Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 45100 block Yucca Avenue
LITTLEROCK
ARSON: 116th Street East and Avenue U
ASSAULT: 8500 block Pearblossom Highway
THEFT: 10100 block East Avenue R-6
VEHICLE THEFT: 8000 block Pearblossom Highway
NEENACH
BURGLARY: 48700 block 245th Street West
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 400 block East Avenue Q-7
ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue Q
BURGLARY: 3000 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ROBBERY: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3000 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38600 block 11th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 39500 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 1200 block East Avenue R-7
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 1800 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 200 block Eagle Lane
THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 40400 block Milan Drive
THEFT: Club Rancho Drive and Royal Lytham Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 100 block West Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
QUARTZ HILL
BURGLARY: 42000 block Quail Creek Drive
