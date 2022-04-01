Crimes reported for March 16, 2022
ACTON
BURGLARY: 33300 block Santiago Road
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 16200 block Valeport Avenue
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1200 block West Avenue I
BURGLARY: 2600 block West Avenue K
BURGLARY: 43200 block Gadsden Avenue
BURGLARY: 44000 block Engle Way
THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue H-4
THEFT: 44800 block Rock Island Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block East Lancaster Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 43200 block Gadsden Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block Gadsden Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 44800 block Sierra Highway
LITTLEROCK
THEFT: 12000 block East Avenue R-8
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 37100 block 47th Street East
ASSAULT: 37800 block 52nd Street East
ROBBERY: 2500 block East Avenue S
ROBBERY: 2800 block East Avenue R
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1200 block East Avenue Q
THEFT: 900 block East Avenue Q-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block East Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue Q-10
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 3600 block Fairfield Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 38600 block 10th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block West Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue S and Geiger Street
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 6300 block West Avenue L
