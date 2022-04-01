Crime map, April 1, 2022

Crimes reported for March 16, 2022

ACTON

BURGLARY: 33300 block Santiago Road

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 16200 block Valeport Avenue

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1200 block West Avenue I

BURGLARY: 2600 block West Avenue K

BURGLARY: 43200 block Gadsden Avenue

BURGLARY: 44000 block Engle Way

THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue H-4

THEFT: 44800 block Rock Island Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block East Lancaster Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 43200 block Gadsden Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block Gadsden Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 44800 block Sierra Highway

LITTLEROCK

THEFT: 12000 block East Avenue R-8

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 37100 block 47th Street East

ASSAULT: 37800 block 52nd Street East

ROBBERY: 2500 block East Avenue S

ROBBERY: 2800 block East Avenue R

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1200 block East Avenue Q

THEFT: 900 block East Avenue Q-4

VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block East Avenue S

VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue Q-10

VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 3600 block Fairfield Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 38600 block 10th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block West Palmdale Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue S and Geiger Street

QUARTZ HILL

ASSAULT: 6300 block West Avenue L

