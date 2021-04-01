Crimes reported for March 16, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 43200 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 43900 block San Francisco Avenue
ASSAULT: 44600 block 13th Street East
ASSAULT: 44700 block Cedar Avenue
ASSAULT: Avenue J and Division Street
BURGLARY: 44100 block Sancroft Avenue
RAPE: 32nd Street West and Avenue K
THEFT: 44100 block Raysack Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block Boyden Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block East Avenue J-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block East Avenue L-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 44700 block Division Street
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2600 block East Avenue R-12
ASSAULT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 38600 block Angele Trumpet Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 2200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
