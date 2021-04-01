Crime map, April 1, 2021

Crimes reported for March 16, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 43200 block 16th Street West

ASSAULT: 43900 block San Francisco Avenue

ASSAULT: 44600 block 13th Street East

ASSAULT: 44700 block Cedar Avenue

ASSAULT: Avenue J and Division Street

BURGLARY: 44100 block Sancroft Avenue

RAPE: 32nd Street West and Avenue K

THEFT: 44100 block Raysack Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block Boyden Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block East Avenue J-4

VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block East Avenue L-8

VEHICLE THEFT: 44700 block Division Street

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 2600 block East Avenue R-12

ASSAULT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard

BURGLARY: 38600 block Angele Trumpet Court

VEHICLE THEFT: 2200 block East Palmdale Boulevard

