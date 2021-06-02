PALMDALE — Palmdale resident and elementary school teacher Zakeya Anson recently joined the Palmdale Recycled Water Authority Board of Directors as its single public member.
The Authority, a joint powers authority with the city of Palmdale and Palmdale Water District, is led by a five-member Board, which includes two City Council members and two PWD directors.
“I’m excited for this new opportunity,” Anson said in a release from the Authority. “I learned from a very young age that water is scarce, so it’s important we look to recycled water. I hope to contribute to the public insight needed by the Authority.”
She teaches sixth grade at Eastside Elementary School in Lancaster and resides in Palmdale with husband Ronnell and their three young sons.
The Authority was formed in 2012 to implement the use of treated recycled wastewater produced by the Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts in the Antelope Valley at its two treatment plants. This includes irrigation and recharge into the underlying aquifer.
Its first project was irrigation of Palmdale’s McAdam Park with recycled water.
“My fellow Authority Board members and I are pleased to have Director Anson join us,” PRWA Board President Vincent Dino said in the release. “We look forward to working with her to find ways we can use recycled water to ensure sufficient water supply in Palmdale.”
Anson replaces Helen Velador, who served as the public member director from PRWA’s inception until December. She did not seek to renew her term. The public member serves for a one-year, renewable term and must be approved by both the Palmdale City Council and Palmdale Water District Board of Directors.
Before becoming a teacher four years ago, Anson worked in human resources for more than 10 years. As a Northrop Grumman recruiter associate guiding interns, she decided to switch professions and start making positive changes in students at a younger age, according to a PRWA release.
“I feel I have persuaded some students to take an interest in science,” she said. “Now, I have even more resources to teach about water. (Being on the Authority) makes me proud to be a citizen of Palmdale. I feel very connected to the community.”
While the Authority, to this point, has focused its efforts primarily on irrigation and recharge for recycled water, impending changes to state regulations regarding its use are causing a shift toward more direct use as a potable supply, PRWA Executive Director Dennis LaMoreaux said.
New regulations are being drafted at the state level to allow recycled water treated to an advanced level to be injected into the ground, to be pumped through wells as part of the regular potable water supply as little as two months later, he said.
With these changes in mind, as well as challenges in obtaining financing, the Authority recently suspended work on the project known as Phase 2 of the Recycled Water Line. This would extend the lines carrying treated recycled water for irrigation, known as “purple pipes,” about 4½ miles from McAdam Park on 30th Street East and East Avenue R to Dominic Massari Park.
