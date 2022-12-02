Doug Young

Doug Young, vice president of Strike Division for Northrop Grumann, is touting the benefits of the nation’s newest bomber, the B-21 Raider, which will be revealed for the first time, today.

 Photo courtesy of Northrop Grumman

PALMDALE — When the nation’s newest bomber, the B-21 Raider, is revealed for the first time, today, it will not only mark a major step in creating the future Air Force bomber fleet, but also shine light on its birthplace, Northrop Grumman’s facility at the storied Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale.

The largest private employer in the Antelope Valley, Northrop Grumman has grown to accommodate this and other projects.

