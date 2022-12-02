PALMDALE — When the nation’s newest bomber, the B-21 Raider, is revealed for the first time, today, it will not only mark a major step in creating the future Air Force bomber fleet, but also shine light on its birthplace, Northrop Grumman’s facility at the storied Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale.
The largest private employer in the Antelope Valley, Northrop Grumman has grown to accommodate this and other projects.
“We’ve made some big capital investments there,” Vice President of Strike Division Doug Young said. “The B-21’s going to be here for awhile. We’re just at the beginning of it.”
The bomber, nicknamed after the Doolittle Raiders of World War II, will eventually replace the B-1B and B-2 stealth bombers in the Air Force arsenal.
Six of the developmental bombers to be used for testing are in various stages of final assembly at the Palmdale site, including the one featured in today’s rollout.
The test aircraft that will be unveiled, today, is almost identical to the bomber that will ultimately be produced for the Air Force fleet, envisioned to include at least 100 B-21s, Young said. “We built it the same way we’re going to build the production aircraft.”
The Palmdale facility was also home to production of the B-21’s predecessor, the B-2 stealth bomber, with which it shares a similar batwing silhouette.
That heritage has contributed directly to the development of the new bomber, some three decades later.
“We owe a lot of who we are today to the B-2,” Young said.
The stealth bomber program led to others in Palmdale, including the current production line for F-35 fighter center fuselages, which also contribute to the resident manufacturing expertise that is being applied to the B-21.
The site had the capacity and “in general, there’s a workforce to pull upon in order to build these kinds of advanced systems,” he said.
The legacy of high-tech aerospace development in the Antelope Valley is another reason for using the Palmdale site for the B-21 and other projects.
“There’s a deep experience base,” Young said. “There’s a heritage of people in the community whose parents and grandparents worked on aerospace and defense, so there’s that natural interest.”
Even so, Northrop has had to develop its workforce over the past several years, training them on new advanced manufacturing technologies. This has led to partnerships with entities such as Antelope Valley College for the advanced training necessary to build up the hundreds of new employees needed.
“Our workforce is balanced between experience and a very young workforce that we’ve had to cultivate as we’ve grown the site and grown the program,” Young said.
In some cases, the experienced and young are from the same families, as children are following their parents into bomber-building. Others have no background in the industry at all.
“We’ve got some of the top people there,” Young said. “They are so excited to be involved in this.”
The Palmdale site’s proximity to Edwards Air Force Base, where the bombers will be tested, is also a benefit.
“We can exchange a lot of knowledge and people back and forth between the Palmdale site and the Edwards site,” Young said.
A specific timeline for the B-21’s first flight has not been released, but officials have said they expect it to take place, next year.
In terms of technology, lessons learned on the B-2 about low-observable materials, manufacturing and maintenance were fed into development of its successor. This will help ensure a system that is more affordable to produce and maintain and has greater readiness, he said.
The new bomber is considered a sixth-generation aircraft, one that carries much more advanced stealth technology and is more supportable. It also features open system architecture, which will make it more adaptable to new technologies as they are developed.
“The B-21’s got a bright future and it’s needed for our country,” Young said.
