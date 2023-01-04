LOS ANGELES — Light rain made for a damp commute in many parts of the Southland, Tuesday, but a more powerful storm was bearing down on the region, again raising fears of flooding and debris flows in recent burn areas.

Tuesday evening is expected to be mostly dry, although some showers are still possible in some mountain areas, according to the National Weather Service.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

""""raising flooding fears""""...... but not diminishing ....""water rate price increase dreams""

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.