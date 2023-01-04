LOS ANGELES — Light rain made for a damp commute in many parts of the Southland, Tuesday, but a more powerful storm was bearing down on the region, again raising fears of flooding and debris flows in recent burn areas.
Tuesday evening is expected to be mostly dry, although some showers are still possible in some mountain areas, according to the National Weather Service.
But the situation will change dramatically, today, as a storm front pushes over the area, bringing “heavy rain and strong winds” to the region.
Rain will start lightly in the morning with precipitation falling at rates ranging from one-tenth to a quarter-inch per hour in some areas. But by this afternoon, the rain will increase steadily, with downpours continuing into Thursday and reaching an inch per hour in some locations. The “peak intensity” of the storm is expected to be Thursday morning.
Weather service forecasters said 2 to 4 inches of rain could fall across most of the area, with some mountain areas receiving 4 to 8 inches.
“These rates and amounts could cause significant flash flooding or debris flows across the region in and outside of recent burn scars with significant small stream and urban flooding possible,” according to the weather service.
The weather service issued a flood watch that will be in effect, this evening through Thursday afternoon, over the bulk of the Southland.
The rain will be accompanied by gusting winds.
Forecasters said wind watches could be issued in Los Angeles County mountains and deserts as the storm develops.
“There will be many potential problems associated with this storm system including urban and small stream flooding, rocks and debris on roads, downed trees and numerous power outages, and mud and debris flows out of recent burn areas,” according to the weather service.
Conditions are expected to dry out by Thursday night, continuing into Friday. A series of “weak disturbances” are anticipated over the weekend, but “there will likely be drier and less cloudy intervals in between the clouds and rain,” forecasters said.
""""raising flooding fears""""...... but not diminishing ....""water rate price increase dreams""
