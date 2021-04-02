Paul Simon sold his entire songwriting catalog, more than 400 titles, to Sony Music the other day.
That’s a lot of great music, and while terms were not disclosed, we do know that Bob Dylan earned some $300 million in a similar deal a few months ago.
Reading just a partial list of Simon’s songs got me thinking: They don’t write like that anymore.
I try not to be one of those people who says everything was better back in the day, but songwriting was better back in the day.
After all, wasn’t Dylan awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature? He was. And justifiably so.
That is an award that could just as easily have gone to Paul Simon. And/or Joni Mitchell. Neil Young has penned some good tunes, too.
All I know of today’s music I learn from my 11th-grade students, when we use their favorite song lyrics to analyze diction (word choice) and imagery.
Let’s just say, at least from what I have seen, none of those lyricists need pack their bags for Oslo — a call from the Nobel Committee is not forthcoming.
Consider Simon’s:
And the people bowed and prayed/To the neon god they made/And the sign flashed out its warning/In the words that it was forming/And the sign said, “The words of the prophets are written on the subway walls/And tenement halls/And whispered in the sound of silence.”
In his superb biography of Simon, Robert Hilburn relates the story of Louis Simon, the singer’s father, hearing “The Sound of Silence” for the first time.
Louis Simon, a former musician and a college professor, had, until that day, thought it mostly folly for his son to pursue a career in music. But when Paul played the song for him, the elder Simon listened quietly and then said earnestly, “You wrote that? That’s pretty good.”
Indeed it is.
Some other gems, either by Simon alone or with Art Garfunkel: “I am a Rock,” “Bridge over Troubled Water,” “America,” “For Emily, Whenever I May Find Her,” “Mrs. Robinson,” and “Graceland.”
“Mrs. Robinson” was part of the soundtrack for the 1967 film, “The Graduate,” starring Dustin Hoffman. But it really didn’t relate directly to the story of the film.
It included the famous lines, “Where have you gone, Joe DiMaggio, a nation turns its lonely eyes to you/What’s that you say, Mrs. Robinson? Joltin’ Joe has left and gone away.”
The lines were meant to convey Sixties angst over a lost golden era that may or may not have been truly golden.
DiMaggio, the enigmatic New York Yankees star of the ’30s and ’40s, was puzzled, even perturbed by the lines. When the two met in a restaurant, DiMaggio reportedly told Simon: “What I don’t understand is why you ask where I’ve gone. I just did a Mr. Coffee commercial, I’m a spokesman for the Bowery Savings Bank and I haven’t gone anywhere!”
Simon explained that he meant DiMaggio was an American hero and heroes had become in short supply by 1967, and DiMaggio accepted that explanation.
Heroes are in even shorter supply these days, but Paul Simon is still around, still working at 79. Just last year he sang with Dion on the latter’s tribute song to Sam Cooke.
Keep on rhymin’, Simon.
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
