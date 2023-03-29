SACRAMENTO — A powerful weather system from the Gulf of Alaska pushed into Northern California on Tuesday, bringing more wind, rain and snow to a state battered by months of storms.
National Weather Service forecasters said the rain would reach Los Angeles County sometime between midnight and 3 a.m. today.
“This first band of rain will be steady but fairly short-lived, around six hours, and generally on the lighter side, mostly a tenth of an inch per hour or less, though locally up to a quarter-inch per hour in the foothills and mountains,” according to the weather service.
Afterward, the region will enjoy a break for about six to eight hours, followed by a “colder and more unstable portion” of the storm system that will arrive late today and stretch into Thursday morning.
“This will be more showery in nature but with higher rain rates and possible thunderstorms,” according to the weather service.
A winter storm warning will be in effect from 4 a.m. today until 2 p.m. Thursday in the eastern San Gabriel Mountains, with 6 to 12 inches of snow possible above 5,000 feet. Forecasters said some higher peaks could see up to 18 inches, with the snow accompanied by winds gusting up to 45 mph.
The western San Gabriel Mountains and Antelope Valley Freeway corridor will be under a winter weather advisory from 4 a.m. today until 2 p.m. Thursday, with 4 to 8 inches of snow possible above 5,000 feet. The advisory will also be in place during the same hours for the Golden State Freeway corridor in northern Los Angeles County, where an inch of snow could fall on the Grapevine.
Forecasters warned of heavy snow in coastal mountains and the Sierra Nevada, where accumulations up to 4 feet were possible, highway chain requirements took effect and a backcountry avalanche warning was issued for the greater Lake Tahoe area.
The weather service said the storm was expected to pull a plume of Pacific moisture into California as it tracked south, but the rainfall was not expected to be as intense as the atmospheric rivers that impacted the state in recent weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.