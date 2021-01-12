LANCASTER — Another pedestrian was struck and killed in Lancaster. This is the second vehicle versus pedestrian incident in five days.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lancaster Station traffic investigators are exploring the circumstances of the fatal collision that happened 6:12 p.m., on Sunday at 20th Street West, south of Avenue I.
The preliminary investigations indicates that a man driving a Ford Escape was traveling northbound on 20th Street West, when he struck a female adult pedestrian. She was walking across 20th Street West. Paramedics responded to the scene and pronounced the woman dead.
The cause of the collision is under investigation, however, speed does not appear to be a factor. According to a news release from Lancaster Station, the driver of the Ford Explorer did not appear to be under the influence, however, it’s unknown whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call the traffic investigators at 661-948-8466.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.