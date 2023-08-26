LANCASTER — The 68th Kiwanis Junior Livestock Auction was another success, according to organizers and officials involved in the event.
The auction, which was held Thursday at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, is the culmination of months of hard work for the members of various 4-H, FFA, Grange and other organizations who raise, prep and showcase their swine, lambs, cattle, goats and poultry for the event.
The patrons bid not just for the product, but also in support of those youth and their efforts.
“This year’s event was another incredible year. The hard work our agricultural committee, the kids and the families put into this program all year round has undoubtedly paid off again,” Lancaster Vice Mayor Marvin Crist said. “The camaraderie between the bidders and high-spirited bidding is a testament to our community’s commitment to our long agricultural history and to local youth and families.
“I look forward to hearing what the final fundraising number will be.”
This year’s auction featured 318 “lots,” or animals, up for bid including beef, swine, lamb and poultry.
The final tally for the auction will not be available until after the add-ons are completed.
As in past years, the auction was held at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds. The arena where it was located, however, has a new name. Previously known as the R. Rex Parris Arena, the space is now the Marvin Crist / Ron Emard Show Arena, named for two longtime supporters of the event. Both men also serve as directors of the AV Fair Authority joint powers authority.
Last year’s auction set an all-time fundraising record with more than $1 million being raised. The 2022 top 20 buyers were: Ron Emard’s Animal House Association, California Compaction Corporation, Bowe Contractors, Inc., Theurer Orthodontics, Rich Meiers Landscaping, Inc., NSATF, Buiders Unlimited Constructors, Calandri Farms, Inc., PBLA Surveying, All Glass & Plastics, Kyle & Kyle Ranches, Inc., Porter Concrete Construction, Barnyard Belles, Tyler Ranch, AV Action Air, Inc., Progression Drywall Corporation, All Cal Jet, Gorrindo Ranch & Cattle, Henry’s Hardware & Supply, and Hir Jin.
This year’s auction was the last stand-alone event. In 2024, the auction will take place during the California Poppy Festival and Fair slated for April 2024. The 2023 Antelope Valley Fair & Alfalfa Festival “A Barn Good Time” will take place Sept. 22 through Oct. 1.
