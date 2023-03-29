LANCASTER — A proposed development to subdivide an approximately 10-acre parcel at the northwest corner of 52nd Street West and Avenue L into 28 single-family residential lots got the go-ahead March 20 during the Lancaster Planning Commission meeting.
The proposed project also required a zone change from the R-15,000 to R-10,000 for applicant Civil Design and Drafting Inc. and mitigated negative declaration.
The lot sizes range from 10,413 square feet to 12,748 square feet. Streets within the subdivision would be public.
The Planning Commission voted 5-0, with commissioners King Moore II and Leslie Underwood absent.
“So another project that needs to get constructed,” Chairman James Vose said. “Good luck.”
The Commission also approved a tentative tract map to subdivide 10 acres at the southwest corner of 65th Street West and Avenue J-8 into 36 single-family lots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.