PALMDALE — The two-year old never-opened The Guidance Charter School campus could be home to a charter school after all — a dependent charter operated by the Palmdale School District.
District administrators held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday morning for the 100,000 square-foot campus. The district recently purchased the campus for $20.5 million.
A stakeholders committee will help select the new campus’ program and name. The campus could be the future home of a dependent charter school with a high school program operated by the district.
“The dependent charter provides a unique opportunity to continue the work we have started with the Palmdale Promise,” Superintendent Raul Maldonado said.
District administrators seek to focus on the values and beliefs embedded in the Palmdale Promise such as high intellectual performance to prepare every student to graduate ready for college, career, and the global 21st century. Equity is another Palmdale Promise value and belief, as is multilingualism and multiculturalism.
Potential programs could see the District expand its popular Dual Immersion program, where students learn two languages. Students would be able to graduate with the state Seal of Biliteracy on their diploma.
“Opening the dependent charter allows us to provide opportunities to our students who wish to continue career pathways currently implemented at our middle school academies,” Maldonado said.
The District could also expand its Magnet Schools Assistance Program Pathways, International Baccalaureate Program or offer career technical education pathways such as welding and air conditioning.
Assemblyman Tom Lackey and the Antelope Valley Hispanic Chamber of Commerce presented Certificates of Recognition to Board President Dennis Trujillo at the ceremony.
Also in attendance was Mayor Steve Hofbauer, Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa, Councilman Juan Carrillo and City Manager J.J. Murphy. Hofbauer and Murphy congratulated the district on the purchase of the site.
Guidance Charter School, a former 17-year charter school authorized by the District, lost its charter in January 2018 when Palmdale trustees denied the petition for renewal. Guidance Charter subsequently lost appeals to the Los Angeles County and state boards of education.
Guidance Charter School officials hoped to move into the new campus for the 2018 fall semester. The charter school financed construction of the $31.6 million campus with state-authorized bonds.
Last year, the vacant, unused campus attracted the attention of the Orange County-based charter school company Scholarship Prep. Scholarship Prep has three existing campuses in Oceanside, Santa Ana and the South Bay. The petitioners, including former State Sen. Gloria Romero and co-founder Jason Watts, sought to open a fourth campus in Palmdale.
Palmdale trustees denied the petition for the proposed Scholarship Prep Palmdale School last December. The county Board of Education upheld Palmdale School District’s denial in April.
