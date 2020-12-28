LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 13,580 new COVID-19 cases and 44 new virus-related deaths Sunday.
To date, there have been 719,833 positive cases and 9,482 deaths — and those deaths are an undercount due to the holiday and weekend reporting delays, Public Health stated.
In addition, there are 6,815 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and 20% of them are in the ICU.
More than 4.6 million people in the county have been tested for the Coronavirus and 15% of them have tested positive, according to the department.
The seven-day daily positivity rate is currently 17.5%.
“In order for us to stop the surge, LA County residents will need to use the tools at hand to slow community transmission and reduce the number of infected people,” the statement said.
“The strategies that work remain the same: no gatherings/events with others outside of your immediate household, always and correctly wear face coverings/masks when around others, and always maintain your physical distance from others who are not from your household. During this surge, everyone should also stay at home except to provide or receive essential services, avoid all nonessential travel, get tested if you have symptoms or an exposure, and isolate immediately from your family and others if you have symptoms or test positive for COVID-19.
“If we take these actions, we will save lives,” the statement said.
Director of Public Health Barbara Ferrer extended the department’s “deepest sympathies” to families grieving the loss of a loved one.
“People mixing with others not in their household has driven the COVID-19 pandemic in LA County to the most dangerous levels that we have ever seen,” Ferrer said.
“The overwhelmed hospitals are the saddest proof of this reality. To honor our health care workers and for the safety of your family and friends, please delay travel plans and gather only with members of our household. These actions will save lives,” she said.
As of Sunday, the following areas reported COVID-19 cases and deaths:
• Palmdale: 14,354 cases and 111 deaths.
• Lancaster: 12,990 cases and 112 deaths (includes cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks).
• Lake Los Angeles: 915 cases and four deaths.
• Quartz Hill: 689 cases and 14 deaths.
• Sun Village: 523 cases and five deaths.
• Littlerock: 294 cases and two deaths.
• Littlerock/Pearblossom: 292 cases and one death.
• Acton: 248 cases and four deaths.
• Agua Dulce: 120 cases and no deaths.
• Littlerock/Juniper Hills: 66 cases and no deaths.
• Leona Valley: 63 cases and no deaths.
• Pearblossom/Llano: 59 cases and one death.
• Elizabeth Lake: 39 cases and no deaths.
• Llano: 24 cases and no deaths.
• Lake Hughes: 21 cases and no deaths.
