PALMDALE — The 2023 Solar Car Challenge will return to Palmdale in July.
The cross-country event will have teams drive 925 miles from Fort Worth, Texas, to Palmdale, July 16 to 23. Teams will stop in New Mexico and Arizona along the way.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
PALMDALE — The 2023 Solar Car Challenge will return to Palmdale in July.
The cross-country event will have teams drive 925 miles from Fort Worth, Texas, to Palmdale, July 16 to 23. Teams will stop in New Mexico and Arizona along the way.
The education program is designed to help motivate students in science, engineering and alternative energy. They learn how to plan, design, engineer, build, race and evaluate road-worthy solar cars.
This will be the first cross-country trip in five years for the Solar Car Challenge. It typically alternates between a closed-track event at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth and a cross-country event. The last cross-country event in July 2018 also finished in Palmdale. The 2020 cross-country event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 and 2022 events were both held at Texas Motor Speedway.
As of Feb. 1, 38 teams from 12 states, including California, Texas, Maryland, Michigan and Washington, and one international team from Singapore filed an intent to race in the 2023 Solar Car Challenge.
The race will feature a new racing division: the Cruiser, which features a four-door vehicle with the solar array embedded in the body of the solar car.
Palmdale High School sent two teams to Texas for the 2022 Solar Car Challenge. The school’s Solar Falcon Race Team finished in second place with the Electric Falcon in the Electric-Solar Division and third place with the Helios Falcon in the Advanced Classic Division.
There are several reasons the race is coming back to Palmdale, Dr. Lehman Marks, founder and president of the Solar Car Challenge Foundation, wrote in an email.
The first is that Palmdale High has an outstanding solar car program, he said.
“Our return to Palmdale helps showcase this great program, and rewards the students and teachers with national publicity,” Lehman wrote. “They are a great team.”
Another reason is the “wonderful” support from the Antelope Valley Union High School District.
“They are very happy to have us return to their community,” he wrote.
Lockheed Martin is a title sponsor for the event.
“We can help thank our wonderful sponsor by starting the race where there is a large Lockheed Martin Facility (Fort Worth, TX) and end the race where there is another large Lockheed Martin Facility (Palmdale, CA),” Lehman wrote.
He added that Lockheed Martin encourages their employees to get involved with their top project-based STEM Initiative.
“The Solar Car Challenge allows their engineers to help mentor and encourage the young want-to-be engineering taking part in the event,” he wrote.
Road conditions traveling west are another factor in Palmdale’s favor.
“The roads are good with outstanding road shoulders which provide teams a safe opportunity to pull off for repairs or trailering,” Lehman said. “Maybe most importantly, the people in Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, and California really enjoy seeing these great kids and go out of their way to make them feel welcome.”
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.