PALMDALE — Many Antelope Valley schools participated in the Great ShakeOut earthquake drill, Thursday, after taking last year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The annual event occurs on the third Thursday of each October. This year, more than 7.6 million participants statewide registered for the event. The goal is to help participants learn how to be safer during big earthquakes.
All of the schools in the Palmdale School District participated, in addition to the district office.
“We were gone for COVID, so we haven’t practiced since 2019,” said Candace Craven, coordinator of Extended Learning and Community Outreach for the District.
Craven said they trained a new group of kindergarten students how to stop and get under something to protect their neck and head. They also learned why it is not safe to stand under power lines and why it is important to stand in the middle of the field.
“Every school participated,” Craven said. “It was teaching them the basics, teaching them to walk outside in a line, to line up, make sure to check in with their teacher so the teacher knows.”
Teachers take attendance again to check against the morning attendance to ensure all students are accounted for.@At the District Office, employees drilled to ensure they know the proper evacuation route.
“Because we have so many buildings there, we have to get out and away where it’s someplace safe, such as the middle of the parking lot,” Craven said.
The drill provide an opportunity for District employees to try out their radios to ensure the emergency communication system is operating as it should. The District has the capability to reach every school all at the same time.
“It went very smoothly,” Craven said. “The students went along with it and were perfectly fine.”
Antelope Valley College sent text notifications out at 10:21 a.m. via the AVC Alert system warning students and employees at all three locations that there was a drill, instructing them to drop and cover and hold on. That message was followed by a second message a minute later informing recipients of a mandatory evacuation drill to vacate the buildings.
“Security and facilities were active participants in drilling the inspection and clearing of all locations. We want to thank our Risk Management team and campus community for their participation in this year’s Great ShakeOut and their continued commitment to safety,” the college said in a statement.
