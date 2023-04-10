LANCASTER — The fourth Aerospace Valley Regional robotics competition, held March 30 to April 1, was declared a success by organizers.
The event saw hundreds of high school students and mentors from across California and Arizona — and even as far away as Switzerland — arrive at Eastside High School in Lancaster for the opportunity to take part in competing against and working with each other and their robotic creations.
This year’s competition drew “a lot of new people who hadn’t seen it before and they were blown away,” Aerospace Valley Regional organizer Donita Winn said.
Volunteers, the 130-plus people who make the event possible, heard nothing but compliments from visiting teams, organizer David Voracek said.
The competition is part of For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology, or FIRST, an international organization that promotes science education.
Teams create robots to compete in a specific game, then meet in regional and ultimately in international finals competitions.
The Aerospace Valley Regional’s participants are high school teams in the FIRST Robotic Competition level, in which they build large, complex robots. Teams at this and other regionals vied for a berth in the finals to be held April 19-22 in Houston.
Five teams from local high schools — Lancaster, Quartz Hill, The Palmdale Aerospace Academy, Rosamond and Knight — represented the host Aerospace Valley.
The event gives the local teams a chance to share with others the opportunities they have to work with seasoned professionals, thanks to the abundant aerospace industry here, many of whom served as volunteers at the competition.
It is also an opportunity to share their robotics with family, friends and classmates who can see their work in action, sometimes for the first time.
For Highland High School’s Blackbirds team, it also means the whole team can participate, instead of the smaller travel team that goes to out-of-town competitions.
“It’s really fun having the whole team here,” 11th-grader Marilen Guzman said.
Brielle Beatrice, also an 11th-grader, said they are climbing the ranks.
At the end of the first day of matches, the team was doing “a lot better than we thought,” beating a prestigious team in a match, Guzman said.
Like other local teams, the Blackbirds were rebuilding following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Quartz Hill High School’s Aqueducks has grown to 20 students, more than half of whom are girls, 12th-grader Lilly Kei said.
The team, which is entirely student-led, rebranded to be more recognizable. The Aqueducks theme — taken from the school’s proximity to the California Aqueduct — features eye-catching yellow and blue, aided by the team’s focus on being “fun and welcoming,” she said.
In addition to building and competing with their robots, teams demonstrate their commitment to their communities with service and STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) outreach efforts.
Those activities were on display in the competition’s pit area, where teams work on their robots between matches and share their work with visitors and other teams.
Two local teams won awards at the event. Lancaster High School’s Eagle Robotics team qualified for the finals by winning the Regional Engineering Inspiration Award, presented to the team for “outstanding success in advancing respect and appreciation for engineering within a team’s school or organization and community.”
The Palmdale Aerospace Academy’s Gryffingear team won the Imagery Award which “celebrates attractiveness in engineering and outstanding visual aesthetic integration of machine and team appearance.”
Having completed its fourth year, the Aerospace Valley Regional is looking to expand. The FIRST organization would like to see it move from the 35 teams it hosts now to a 50-team event, Voracek said.
“We’re kind of outgrowing our facilities,” he said.
The challenge is finding a larger facility in the Valley to hold a bigger event.
“Eastside High School has been perfect” for the event’s current needs, Voracek said, but its capacity is limited to about 36 teams.
