Aerospace Valley Regional robotics

High school robotics teams met last week in the Aerospace Valley Regional robotics competition at Eastside High School.

 Photo courtesy of Keith Tanner and Jerald Herron/Aerospace Valley Regional

LANCASTER — The fourth Aerospace Valley Regional robotics competition, held March 30 to April 1, was declared a success by organizers.

The event saw hundreds of high school students and mentors from across California and Arizona — and even as far away as Switzerland — arrive at Eastside High School in Lancaster for the opportunity to take part in competing against and working with each other and their robotic creations.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.