Festival of Quilts

Quilts by Peggy Vachon are on display at the 2017 Antelope Valley Quilt Association Festival of Quilts, when Vachon was the featured quilter. This year’s event takes place May 20 and 21 at the Antelope Valley Fair and Event Center.

 Photo courtesy of Peggy Vachon

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Quilt Association Festival of Quilts will return this month after a four-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two-day festival is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 20 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 21 in the Van Dam Pavilion at the Antelope Valley Fair and Event Center.

