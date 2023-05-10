LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Quilt Association Festival of Quilts will return this month after a four-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The two-day festival is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 20 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 21 in the Van Dam Pavilion at the Antelope Valley Fair and Event Center.
The festival will feature 150 quilts and quilted items on display. Featured Quilter Lynell Rodio will display a collection of her quilts for a special exhibit at the show. (The Featured Quilter is selected by the Quilt Show Chairman based on the quality of her work. Often guild members have been asked to suggest quilters for consideration.)
The Opportunity Quilt, “Celebrating the U.S.A.,” a patriotic collage-style quilt measuring 84 inches by 96 inches will be raffled.
There will also be raffles for gift baskets and a Baby Lock Jazz II sewing machine, donated by Al’s Vacuum & Sewing in Lancaster.
Raffle drawings start at 3:30 p.m. May 21. Winners need not be present.
The quilt auction will feature more than 50 quilts and quilted items. The items will be displayed both days; there are three ways to bid. Silent sheet auctions will be available May 20. The “buy it now” pricing gives attendees a chance to purchase a quilt before the auction starts, or attendees can wait for the live auction at 12:30 p.m. May 21. Photos of auction items will be posted before the quilt show at www.avqa.org and on Facebook at AVQA Festival of Quilts.
Vendors will sell Bernina, Baby Lock, Janome and Brother sewing machines; fabric and sewing notions; handmade bags, pouches and pincushions; and other items. There will also be vendors specializing in homewares and personal items.
A boutique will kitchen linens, sewing room knickknacks, hot pads, placemats, purses and other items made by guild members.
There will be quilting demonstrations and a vintage sewing machine exhibit.
Admission costs $10 for the weekend. Spouses and children younger than 12 are free. Parking is free.
Visit www.avqa.org or on Facebook, “AVQA Festival of Quilts” for details.
The Antelope Valley Quilt Association is a nonprofit quilt guild organized for charitable purposes and dedicated to promoting the appreciation of quilts through education.
