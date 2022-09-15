Antelope Valley Walls

Artist Sean Banister is painting a mural on the northeast-facing wall of the south building at Desert Sands Park in Palmdale as part of the week-long Antelope Valley Walls mural project.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

PALMDALE — The Antelope Valley’s weather cooled down and cleared up, this week, just in time for Antelope Valley Walls, the biennial mural painting project previously known as POW! WOW! Antelope Valley.

The week-long mural endeavor started, Monday. Eight­een artists — Ben Brough, Lily Brick, Chloe Becky, Lori Antoinette, Amandalynn Grazier, MamaWisdom, Brandon Thompson, Nuri Amanatullah, Carlos Mendoza, Sasha Swedlund, Carly Ealey, Sean Banister, Christopher Konecki, Tina Dille, Christopher Minsal, Vojislav Radovanovic, Kim Sielbeck and Yolanda Glass — are painting 16 murals in Lancaster and, for the first time, Palmdale.

