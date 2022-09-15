PALMDALE — The Antelope Valley’s weather cooled down and cleared up, this week, just in time for Antelope Valley Walls, the biennial mural painting project previously known as POW! WOW! Antelope Valley.
The week-long mural endeavor started, Monday. Eighteen artists — Ben Brough, Lily Brick, Chloe Becky, Lori Antoinette, Amandalynn Grazier, MamaWisdom, Brandon Thompson, Nuri Amanatullah, Carlos Mendoza, Sasha Swedlund, Carly Ealey, Sean Banister, Christopher Konecki, Tina Dille, Christopher Minsal, Vojislav Radovanovic, Kim Sielbeck and Yolanda Glass — are painting 16 murals in Lancaster and, for the first time, Palmdale.
Palmdale has four locations, including Desert Sands Park, 39117 Third St. East, where art teacher Sean Banister is painting his mural on the northeast-facing wall of the south building. Banister was invited to participate. The only criteria is that designs be family-friendly. Banister’s mural depicts six hands in orange, green, yellow and purple and with individual digits on each hand stuck in a finger trap. His art is inspired the connections between people.
“I’m kind of a surrealist and so I like having symbols,” Banister said. “Those finger traps struck me as sort of a funny metaphor for the relationships between people.”
The different colored hands represent different people.
“They’re all in these finger traps together but they’re not trying to get out of it,” he said. “They’re kind of like, ‘This is our relationship.’ ”
Banister typically paints on a easel. This mural is his first outdoor mural.
“I’m learning how to scale up my skills,” he said. “I feel like I can make anything on an easel, but on a wall with spray cans, it’s a new adventure.”
AV Walls started, in 2016, as POW! WOW! Antelope Valley. The mural project continued, in 2018 and 2020. Artists will paint throughout the week leading up to the festival.
The change of the name came about after one of the sponsors, POW! WOW! Worldwide, changed its branding to Worldwide Walls. That means its geographic region is now known by its name — hence, Antelope Valley Walls.
“This is our first year partnering with Palmdale as part of the event, so that is exciting,” Andi Campognone, director of Lancaster’s Museum of Art and History, said.
Six years ago, when they first started the project, they called it POW! WOW! Antelope Valley because they knew it would eventually stretch beyond Lancaster’s borders.
“Our plan is to expand to some of the unincorporated areas of LA County, like Quartz Hill and Sun Village and Littlerock,” Campognone said.
AV Walls will conclude with the Antelope Valley Walls Art and Music Fest, from 4 to 9 p.m., Saturday, at American Heroes Park, 701 West Kettering St. in Lancaster.
The free festival will feature live chalk art with the Chalk Mafia and spoken word performances by Poetry Circus. The Cultural Stage will feature local organizations such as Alin Folklorico group from Littlerock, Hula From the Heart and the Desert Willow Dancers. On the Hero main stage The Long Shadows.
There will be a lot of food trucks and vendors, a huge car show, bouncehouse, beer garden, face painter, henna artist, balloon artist, glitter artist and arts and crafts.
