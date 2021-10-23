LANCASTER — The 15th annual Tyler Lundin Memorial Blood Drive will take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., today, at a new location, Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St.
Over the years, the drive has collected more than 2,000 units of blood, which each can provide components for up to three patients.
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center staff will draw blood.
Potential blood donors must be at least 17 (16 with parental consent) and weigh at least 110 pounds. Donors must bring an ID and wear a face mask.
Donors may make an appointment at https://www.donatebloodcedars.org/index.cfm?group=op&amp;es=true and enter the ZIP 93551. Walk-ins are also welcome, but appointments are encouraged.
All COVID-19 safety regulations are in effect. Donors are asked to wear a mask and bring an ID.
Attendees also can join in a silent auction and raffle for gift baskets to benefit Children’s Charities.
The blood drive is sponsored by the Quartz Hill Womens Club.
Lundin, a 2004 Quartz Hill High School graduate, died on Oct. 26, 2006, four days after his truck collided with a vehicle that turned left in front of him at 10th Street West and Avenue O.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.