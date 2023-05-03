LANCASTER — Children will be able to play firefighter by donning jackets, boots and helmets and trying their hand at spraying a fire hose and climbing aboard a fire engine Saturday during the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s 24nd annual Fire Service Day.

The family-friendly event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fire Station 129, 42110 Sixth St. West, north of Columbia Way (Avenue M).

