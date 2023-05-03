LANCASTER — Children will be able to play firefighter by donning jackets, boots and helmets and trying their hand at spraying a fire hose and climbing aboard a fire engine Saturday during the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s 24nd annual Fire Service Day.
The family-friendly event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fire Station 129, 42110 Sixth St. West, north of Columbia Way (Avenue M).
Firefighters will demonstrate the skills and tools of their trade, extinguishing fires and cutting up wrecked vehicles using the Jaws of Life.
Displays will also include helicopters and rescue vehicles, urban search and rescue gear, a hazardous materials squad and other equipment.
Sparky the Fire Dog will be on hand to discuss fire safety issues with youngsters, as will members of the Fire Department and other emergency-response agencies.
Representatives will be able to answer questions about careers as firefighters, emergency medical technicians or peace officers.
The Bullfrogg Blues Band will perform. There will also be a gourmet food truck row.
