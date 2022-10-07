PALMDALE — The 17th annual One Million Antelope Valley Rubber Duck Race netted $49,105 for Antelope Valley nonprofit organizations and schools.
Kiwanis Club of Palmdale West presented the event, Sept. 9, at DryTown Water Park.
“Our generous community supported us fully with sponsorships and participation,” Cliff Beckwith, immediate past president of the Kiwanis Club, said.
The Palmdale School District has partnered with the Kiwanis Club since the club’s inception, in 1971. Of the $49,105 given to local nonprofits, $44,027 was presented to elementary and middle schools throughout Palmdale. The principals received their checks, Tuesday evening, at the District’s Board of Education meeting.
Palmdale School District Superintendent Raul Maldonado and his assistant superintendents sold 1,728 ducks, bringing in an additional $3,456.
“The Palmdale School District truly values our partnership with Kiwanis Palmdale West,” Maldonado said. “Every year, the duck race continues to grow. Our schools love to participate in the duck race to raise valuable funds. The duck race and competition have become legendary in our school district. We are very thankful for the opportunity to receive duck sales money. We appreciate all the support provided by our Kiwanis club friends. Thank you so much.”
The Palmdale School District Foundation earned $1 from every duck sold by one of the District’s schools. They were presented with a check for $15,737. Those funds go toward grants for which District teachers can apply to cover additional activities that relate directly to student learning, such as field trips, after-school activities and assemblies.
“We are always excited to help out the Kiwanis Club as they have been longtime supporters of not only PSD but of the community as well,” PSD Foundation President Candace Craven said.
Local nonprofits and schools can also “earn” additional funds through their participation in the Duck Buddy Race and the School Duck Race. First through third places are awarded $500, $300 and $200, respectively.
The Duck Buddy Race was won by Quail Valley Elementary School, followed by Desert Willow Magnet Academy and The Palmdale Aerospace Academy Elementary School. Cactus Magnet Academy, Mesquite Elementary School and The Palmdale Aerospace Academy placed first, second and third in the all-schools race.
Chaparral Prep Academy sold 2,123 ducks, holding the title of most ducks sold by a school, a title they have held for six years. Palmdale Learning Plaza came in second, selling 1,358 ducks, followed by Ocotillo Elementary School, which sold 1,183. Two dollars from each duck sold goes directly back to the school.
The Rubber Duck Race is one of two fundraisers presented yearly by the Kiwanis Club of Palmdale West. Money earned at these events are distributed throughout the year in support of service projects and Service Leadership Programs. Service projects include the Kiwanis Club Citizen of the Month and Citizen of the Year Program, a 35-year partnership with Palmdale School District encourages and celebrates students who exemplify the character traits: trustworthy, responsible, safe and respectful.
The Christmas Giving Program provides 30 to 35 qualifying families with Christmas gifts and food for a week. Student scholarships, the Jacob Hefter Foundation Blood Drive, Wreaths Across America and Soup’er Supper for the homeless round out a year’s worth of service and giving back to the community.
The Kiwanis Club also supports five high school Key Clubs and four middle school Builder’s Clubs as part of its Service-Learning Program.
These schools include AV Learning Academy, Knight High School, Littlerock High School, The Palmdale Aerospace Academy, SOAR High School, David G Millen Magnet Academy, Keppel Academy, Palmdale Learning Plaza and SAGE Magnet Academy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.