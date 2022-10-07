Duck racee

Cliff Beckwith, immediate past president of the Kiwanis Club of Palmdale West (front row, far left) Kiwanis Club President and Duck Race chair Stacy Bryant, Palmdale School District Superintendent Raul Maldonado (back row, left), Kiwanis Club members Palmdale School District trustees Nancy Smith and Sharon Vega (second row, second from left and back row, fifth from left, respectively) and Palmdale School District principals at Tuesday’s School Board meeting.

 Photo courtesy of Palmdale School District

PALMDALE — The 17th annual One Million Antelope Valley Rubber Duck Race netted $49,105 for Antelope Valley nonprofit organizations and schools.

Kiwanis Club of Palmdale West presented the event, Sept. 9, at DryTown Water Park.

