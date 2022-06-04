The 49th annual Cherry Parade and Festival will take place at 10 a.m., today, along Elizabeth Lake Road.
Elizabeth Lake Road will be closed, from 9 a.m., until the end of the parade, expected about noon.
This year’s theme is “All Aboard the Cherry Express,” so a lot of floats with train designs are expected. The grand marshal is Don Blumenshein, a longtime resident being honored for his many years of service to the community.
After the parade will be a festival with craft and food vendors at the Leona Valley Community Building, 8367 Elizabeth Lake Road. There will be a live band, The Boomers, and prizes will be handed out to the parade winners. Also, the Leona Valley community queens are putting on a cherry pie eating contest.
After the festival, visitors can pick their own cherries at any of the local U-pic cherry orchards scattered throughout Leona Valley.
