AVTA audit

Antelope Valley Transit Authority Board of Directors Steve Hofbauer (left), Richard Loa, Chairman Marvin Crist, alternate director Darrell Dorris and Michelle Flanagan attend the Nov. 22 Board meeting.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Transit Authority’s financial statements for fiscal year 2021-22 are in good order, according to an independent audit conducted by the Brown Armstrong Accountancy Corp.

As a recipient of federal, state and local funds, the AVTA is required to have an annual audit conducted by an independent auditor. This is the third year that Brown Armstrong Accountancy Corp. has conducted the audit.

