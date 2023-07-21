2022 49er Days Craft and Music Festival Parade

Sara Kersey and Hayley Maki lead last year’s 49er Days Craft and Music Festival Parade in Lake Hughes. This year’s parade is July 29, the middle day of the three-day festival.

 Photo courtesy of Kevin Landis

LAKE HUGHES — This year’s 49er Days Craft and Music Festival is a three-day event featuring  a parade and live music outdoors all three days.

The festival is scheduled for July 28 through 30 at The Lakes Community Center, 17520 Elizabeth Lake Road.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.