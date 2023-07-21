LAKE HUGHES — This year’s 49er Days Craft and Music Festival is a three-day event featuring a parade and live music outdoors all three days.
LAKE HUGHES — This year’s 49er Days Craft and Music Festival is a three-day event featuring a parade and live music outdoors all three days.
The festival is scheduled for July 28 through 30 at The Lakes Community Center, 17520 Elizabeth Lake Road.
The festival has been held the last Saturday of July every year since 1949, with the exception of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is the primary fundraiser for The Lakes Community Center, which has served as the hub for many of the area’s activities.
Friday night, July 28, features live music with The Sarah Winchester Band and line dancing with Anais. Boots start moving at 5 p.m. outside. Entry costs $5 with food, drinks, vendors and fun. The event is for adults 18 and older only.
Saturday, July 29, is parade day starting at 10 a.m. “downtown” in front of the Rock Inn, finishing at The Lakes Community Center. The festivities scheduled for day two include live music, games, food, drinks, vendors and a raffle for honorary mayor.
Prizes continue at the Lakes Community Center from 11 a.m. to midnight. The musical lineup has Mary Dyer Band at 4 p.m.; Cervantes at 6 p.m.; Teresa James & the Rhythm Tramps at 8 p.m. and Shawn Jones at 10 p.m. Adult entry costs $5. Children 17 and younger, military and adults 65 and older are admitted free.
On Sunday, July 30, Roby Duron and Friends will perform noon to 5 p.m., with free entry, All ages are welcome, with food, drinks and more fun outside on the refurbished stage at the Lakes Community Center.
For details, contact Rhonda Kersey at 661-400-8730.
