Latest News
- Work on Avenue J interchange begins
- Annual 49er Day in Lake Hughes
- Garcia leads AU after first week
- Sound Breakers reach playoffs, drop opener
- WNBA | Sparks | Sunday result
- Brewers acquire OF Canha as Mets continue to deal vets
- Angels acquire Cron, Grichuk in trade with Rox
- Business Newsline, August 1, 2023
Most Popular
Articles
- Quartz Hill LL softball falls short in title game
- Two killed in crash on freeway
- Cities planning second joint meeting
- Kaiser Permanente workers picket
- Ex-teacher sentenced for sex abuse
- TALKING POINTS
- Lancaster planners OK cannabis facility
- Brush fire in Santa Clarita, forest is 50% contained
- Recalling a meeting with Gen. Patton
- Annual 49er Days coming to Lake Hughes
Images
Videos
Commented
- Activists seek deputies’ arrests (3)
- McCarthy floats impeachment inquiry into Biden (1)
- Jan. 6 charges would add to Trump’s peril (1)
- AVTA approves new fiscal year budget (1)
- Grassley releases FBI Hunter Biden memo (1)
- Schiff builds big fundraising edge in Senate race (1)
- Budget troubles won’t have effect on Newsom’s goals (1)
- Newsom’s climate agenda shows tensions with environmentalists (1)
- Suspicious powder at White House was cocaine (1)
- UN chief condemns use of excessive force by Israel (1)
- Censure helps Schiff raise $8.1M in Senate seat race (1)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.