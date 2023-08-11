Obit Annette O'Malley

Peter O’Malley, president of the Los Angeles Dodgers, helps his bride, Annette Zacho, into a car following their wedding in Copenhagen, Denmark, July 10, 1971. 

 Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Annette O’Malley, who helped her husband Peter O’Malley promote baseball globally during his family’s ownership of the Los Angeles Dodgers, has died. She was 81.

She died July 19 at home in Los Angeles, the Dodgers announced after being informed by Peter O’Malley’s assistant.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.